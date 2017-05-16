Gold Holds Ground At Two-week High

Gold prices ended higher Tuesday for a fifth straight session, holding ground at their highest finish in about two weeks. Prices for the precious metal found support as the U.S. dollar fell against its major currency rivals in the wake of reports that President Donald Trump shared classified information with top Russian officials last week. June gold rose $6.40, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,236.40 an ounce. Prices settled at their highest since May 3, according to FactSet data.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.