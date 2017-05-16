Erdrich, Amy Tan featured in free "buzz book" compilation

Excerpts from new books by Louise Erdrich and Amy Tan can be read for free in a pair of new digital compilations.

The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch announced Tuesday that 53 works coming out this fall and winter will be highlighted in "Buzz Books 2017: Fall/Winter" and "Buzz Books 2017: Young Adult Fall/Winter." Notable works being excerpted include Erdrich's novel "Future Home of the Living God" and Tan's memoir "Where the Past Begins." The "Buzz Book" releases also include "Solo," a new work by best-selling children's author Kwame Alexander.

The free e-books are available through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other online sellers. Enhanced "trade" editions can be obtained through PublishersMarketplace.com and NetGalley.