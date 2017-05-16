Benin, Mozambique planes come off EU air safety blacklist

The European Union has removed all airlines from Benin and Mozambique from its air safety blacklist after the companies addressed the bloc's safety concerns.

EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said Tuesday that the airlines' removal from the blacklist showed their reforms and cooperation have paid off.

The blacklist is widely seen as a major business incentive for airlines to uphold safety standards.

Four carriers were added to the list Tuesday over safety shortfalls: Nigeria's Med-View, Mustique Airways from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ukraine's Aviation Company Urga and Air Zimbabwe.

They add up to a total of 181 airlines from 16 countries that are currently banned from EU skies, while an additional six can only fly to the 28 EU member countries using certain types of aircraft.