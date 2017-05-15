Why Snap, Inc. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) climbed 8.4% on Monday after Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed significant stakes in the company owned by several notable institutional investors at the end of last quarter.

So what

According to these quarterly regulatory 13-F filings -- which reveal holdings as of the end of March 2017 -- among those who owned stakes in the recently IPO'd social media company included Fidelity, Blackrock, Daniel Loeb's Third Point Management, Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, Goldman Sachs, Soros Fund Management, and Jana Partners.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Keep in mind that those holdings are only a snapshot in time, and we can't tell whether any or all of those investors have sold their shares since the end of last quarter. And besides, any decision to buy, sell, or hold Snap stock may have been understandably changed by its painful first earnings release as a public company last week, which sent Snap shares down more than 20% in a single day.

To that end, today's rebound could also reflect opportunistic investors taking advantage of that decline. After all, though Snap's top and bottom lines fell short of expectations last quarter, and though it added an underwhelming 8 million daily active users in the period, Snap also enjoys a significant potential catalyst with its advertising business still in its early stages of growth.

But if one thing is clear, it's that retail investors shouldnottake their cues from the already dated holdings information contained in the aforementioned regulatory filings.



10 stocks we like better than Snap Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snap Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Steve Symington has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.