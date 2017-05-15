Strong opening weekend on Twitter and FanDuel for WNBA

It was a good opening weekend for the WNBA on the court and an even better one off the court.

Continue Reading Below

The league had its first live streamed game on Twitter on Sunday and there were 1.1 million unique viewers and an average minute audience of 62,459. That's about a third of what the NFL drew on average for its 10 Thursday Night Football games. Not bad for the first professional women's sport to be live streamed on the social media site.

Twitter also unveiled a WNBA emoji when fans tweeted #WNBA or #WNBALive.

Fans also flocked to FanDuel to play WNBA daily fantasy games with more than 30,000 competing. There were nearly 26,000 players on FanDuel for the free tipoff challenge Saturday where the winner earned two courtside tickets to a game. Just over 10,000 fans played Sunday's version of the game.