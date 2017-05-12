On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Retail Sales And Inflation Data

By Anora Mahmudova Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The U.S. stock market opened lower Friday, with the major indexes on track for weekly losses. Weaker-than-expected data on retail sales and inflation pointed to an uncertain economic environment, while investors grew cautious amid political uncertainty. The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, lower at 2,392. The Nasdaq Composite was flat at 6,118 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session down 27 points, or 0.1%, at 20,890.

