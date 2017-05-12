U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Retail Sales And Inflation Data

The U.S. stock market opened lower Friday, with the major indexes on track for weekly losses. Weaker-than-expected data on retail sales and inflation pointed to an uncertain economic environment, while investors grew cautious amid political uncertainty. The S&P 500 opened 2 points, or 0.1%, lower at 2,392. The Nasdaq Composite was flat at 6,118 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session down 27 points, or 0.1%, at 20,890.
