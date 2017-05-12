Trump Says Comey Should Hope There Are No 'tapes' And Threatens To Cancel Press Briefings

President Donald Trump threatened to cancel White House press briefings and said former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey should hope there are no "tapes" of conversations between he and Trump. In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump said it wasn't possible for his surrogates to have "perfect accuracy" about his presidency -- a reference to conflicting accounts of Comey's firing as FBI director. He said maybe the best thing to do is cancel "press briefings" and hand out written responses. The tweet about Comey refers to three conversations Trump has said they have had, though he did not elaborate about the existence of tapes.
