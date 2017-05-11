Kohl's tops 1Q profit forecasts

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $66 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.

Kohl's shares have declined 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 7 percent. The stock has declined 2 percent in the last 12 months.

