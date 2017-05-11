On Our Radar

CyberArk Shares Drop As Outlook Falls Short Of Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

CyberArk Software Ltd. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the security-software company forecast earnings below the Wall Street view and announced the acquisition of a smaller security-software company. CyberArk shares fell 7.2% to $51.20 after hours. The company forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of 23 cents to 25 cents a share on revenue of $61 million to $62 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 27 cents a share on revenue of $62.5 million. For the first quarter, CyberArk reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of 28 cents a share on revenue of $59 million, while analysts expected 22 cents a share on revenue of $57.8 million. CyberArk said it paid $42 million cash to acquire privately-held Newton, Mass.-based Conjur Inc.

