Why SolarEdge Technologies Inc.'s Shares Popped 12% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of solar supplier SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) jumped as much as 12% on Wednesday after the company reported earnings. At 12:30 p.m. EDT shares had fallen slightly, but were still up 10.4% on the day.

So what

Revenue fell 8.1% to $115.1 million and net income dropped 31.8% to $14.2 million, or $0.36 per share on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis. Analysts were only expecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $114.2 million.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management said diversifying geographically has helped the business as it expanded into Europe and other parts of the world. And confidence in the current strategy has management guiding for revenue of $120 million to $130 million in the second quarter, and gross margin of 32% to 34%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

This isn't really a case of investors seeing incredible growth or profits, but rather relief that conditions weren't even worse. SolarEdge's position as a supplier of inverters and other components to the solar industry is subject to constant price pressure and the changing needs of installers. I wouldn't rejoice too much at these results, given the fact that both the top and bottom lines are declining. Performing less poorly than expected isn't exactly a great sign for the long-term stability of a company.

10 stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Travis Hoium has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.