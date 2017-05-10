Toyota's Fiscal-Year Net Profit Falls 20%

Toyota Motor said its fiscal-year profit fell sharply as the U.S. market slowed and a relatively strong yen ate into profit.

Japan's largest car maker said net profit declined 20% to 1.8 trillion yen ($16 billion), in spite of increased sales volume.

A dollar bought 109 yen on average this year, compared with around 120 a year earlier. Toyota said adverse currency movements erased 940 billion yen from its operating profit.

Revenue declined 3% to 27.6 trillion yen.

The company expects net profit to decline slightly to 1.5 trillion yen this fiscal year, based on an average exchange rate of 105 yen per dollar.

