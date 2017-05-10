SodaStream Earnings Beat Estimates

SodaStream International Ltd. reported net income was $14.7 million, or 66 cents per share, up from $6.1 million, or 29 cents per share, for the same period last year. Sales totaled $115.3 million, up from $100.9 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 43 cents and sales of $110.0 million. Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum attributed the sales growth to "strong demand for sparkling water makers" with gas refill units increasing 12% year-over-year. SodaStream shares are up 0.2% in Wednesday premarket trading, and up 211.8% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up 15% for the last 12 months.
