Sean Spicer: Democrats Should Agree with the Decision to Fire Comey

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday broke down how FBI Director James Comey was fired and why Democrats should be on board with this decision.

“He [Rod Rosenstein] made a determination that the FBI director had lost his confidence, made a recommendation to the attorney general, the attorney general concurred with that and forwarded that recommendation today on to the President who agreed with their conclusions and terminated…the FBI director’s position at the FBI,” he told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Spicer believes that Democrats should agree with the Trump administration’s decision to fire FBI Director Comey.

“His [Rod Rosenstein's] decision should be welcomed by Democrats, even Chuck Schumer said that he had lost confidence in Director Comey, so this is something that should receive bipartisan support” he said.