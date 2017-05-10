Mylan beats 1Q profit forecasts

Mylan Inc. (MYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $66.4 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Hatfield, Britain-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period.

Mylan shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 7 percent. The stock has decreased almost 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYL

_____

Keywords: Mylan, Earnings Report