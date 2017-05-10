McConnell Dismisses Call For Special Prosecutor In Russia Probe

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday rejected Democrats' calls for a special prosecutor to lead an investigation into Russia's meddling in the presidential election, following President Donald Trump's firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey. "Today we'll no doubt hear calls for a new investigation, which could only serve to impede the current work being done," McConnell said on the Senate floor. Trump fired Comey on Tuesday night, prompting Democrats to call for a special prosecutor.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.