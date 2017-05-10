Grain mixedr, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May rose 2.25 cents at 4.24 a bushel; May corn was up 7 cents at 3.6525 a bushel; May oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.4850 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 3.50 cents at $9.61275 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .77 cent at $1.2420 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .02 cent at $1.4450 a pound; while May lean hogs were .75 cent higher at $.7105 a pound.