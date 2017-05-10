Chile starts selling cannabis medicines at some pharmacies

Chile has become the first country in Latin America to sell cannabis-based medicines at pharmacies.

The pilot program was launched Wednesday at two pharmacies in the Chilean capital, which will sell the T100 and TC100 chronic pain-relief medicines made in Canada.

The program is financed by an alliance between Chile's Alef Biotechnology and Canada's Tilray under the supervision of the Chilean National Health institute.

Alef Biotechnology President Roberto Roizman says the viability of the program will be evaluated in six months to determine if it can be produced in Chile and exported.

Tilray is a pioneer in the research, production and distribution of cannabis-based medicines.

Chile has been joining an international trend of easing restrictions on marijuana for medical or personal use.