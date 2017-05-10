Agents: Customs officers committed sexually abusive hazing

Federal investigators are reviewing allegations that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Jersey have been subjected to sexually abusive hazing.

Continue Reading Below

NBC New York reports that three customs officers say the abuse has been going on for years at Newark's Liberty International Airport.

The officers say the attacks include duct-taping victims to a "rape table" and then grabbing them.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security inspector general is investigating. He says the agency does not tolerate corruption or abuse and stresses "honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission."

Officer Vito Degironimo told NBC that senior officers took newer officers into a secure room, threw them on a table and grinded against their genital areas.