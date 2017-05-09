Why Sturm, Ruger Stock Surged 10%

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of gunsmith Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) rocketed as much as 16% higher in early Tuesday trading, before settling down to book a 9.9% gain as of 12:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

With no Democrat in the White House to drive sales, investors have been worrying this year that gun sales might drop as fears of gun regulation wane. Turns out, they were both right about that, and wrong.

On Monday after close of trading, Sturm, Ruger announced its fiscal first-quarter 2017 earnings, and the news was pretty good, considering the political environment. Sales declined modestly to $167.4 million, while profits held steady at $1.21 per diluted share. These results were a good sight better than analysts'fears that Ruger would report only $1.07 in earnings per share on a more significant sales slide to $159 million.

Put simply, Ruger beat earnings with a stick.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sturm, Ruger hit its targets -- and then proceeded to show off a little. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

That doesn't mean that Sturm, Ruger (or rivals American Outdoor Brands or Vista Outdoor) is entirely out of the woods, though. Explaining the sales downturn, Ruger management noted that it's seeing "decreased overall consumer demand" and also "decreased overall retailer demand," both resulting from "the political campaigns for the November 2016 elections."

These trends, first noticed in the first quarter of 2017, could bleed over into subsequent quarters as well, perhaps endangering Ruger's chances of hitting analysts' targeted $3.96 in EPS this year. Ruger investors deserve their victory laps today, but once those are done, it might be a good idea to continue watching gun-sale trends closely. There's still a long way to go till year-end, and this new trend of slowing sales could be only just getting started.

10 stocks we like better than American Outdoor Brands Corporation

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and American Outdoor Brands Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Rich Smith has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.