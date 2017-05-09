US fishing industry retracted a bit in 2015; $208B in sales

The federal government says America's fishing industry declined slightly in 2015 as fishermen contended with environmental and market forces.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday released its "Fisheries Economics of the United States" report for 2015, the most recent year for which statistics are available.

The report says U.S. fisheries contributed a little less than $208 billion in sales, a decline from nearly $214 billion in 2014, which the government stressed was a "banner year." The number of fisheries jobs was down 12 percent to 1.6 million.

The NOAA says the 2015 totals are better than they were four years earlier. It also says some stocks including Chinook salmon and albacore have improved.

It mentioned one of the strongest fisheries in the country was the Maine lobster fishery.