The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 7, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited
3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
6. iSchedule, HotSchedules
7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. Flick Home Run !, infinity pocket
10. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.
2. Ballz, Ketchapp
3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Bitmoji - Your Personal EmojiBitstrips
8. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.
9. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.
10. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
6. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi
7. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon
8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB
9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
10. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Battle Bay, Rovio Entertainment Ltd
2. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.
3. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited
4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
5. Crosswords With Friends, Zynga Inc.
6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.
9. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary
10. Build a Bridge!, BoomBit Inc.
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.