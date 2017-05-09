On Our Radar

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 7, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Flick Home Run !, infinity pocket

10. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

2. Ballz, Ketchapp

3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Bitmoji - Your Personal EmojiBitstrips

8. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

9. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.

10. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

6. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon

8. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Studios AB

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Battle Bay, Rovio Entertainment Ltd

2. YouTube - Watch, Upload and Share Videos, Google, Inc.

3. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars, ZeptoLab UK Limited

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Crosswords With Friends, Zynga Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

9. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary

10. Build a Bridge!, BoomBit Inc.

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.