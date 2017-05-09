SeaWorld reports 1Q loss

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $186.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.7 million.

SeaWorld shares have dropped slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 5 percent in the last 12 months.

