Ohio fines pipeline builder over water, air violations

Ohio's environmental regulators have issued a $430,000 fine against a company building a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Michigan.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the fines stem from water and air pollution violations at a number of locations.

State officials say work on the Rover natural gas pipeline since March has resulted in 18 incidents involving mud spills from drilling, stormwater pollution and open burning.

Energy Transfer is the company building the $4.2 billion pipeline. It will carry gas from West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

A company spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch that a small number of inadvertent releases of 'drilling mud' aren't unusual during drilling operations.

He also said Monday that the company doesn't think there has been any impact to the environment.

