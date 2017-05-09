Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening a bit higher after they set records in the last few days. Technology and health care companies and banks are all rising.

Apple continued to gain Tuesday as it set record highs. It gained 0.8 percent.

Hotel chain Marriott International climbed 4.7 percent after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its annual forecasts.

Banks rose with bond yields and high-dividend payers like phone and utility companies lagged the market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,401.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,034. The Nasdaq composite picked up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,115.