Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May rose 3.75 cents at 4.2175 a bushel; May corn was up 1.50 cents at 3.5825 a bushel; May oats fell 2.75 cents at $2.50 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 9 cents at $9.6525 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 2.80 cents at $1.2497 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 3.78 cents at $1.4452 a pound; while May lean hogs were .40 cent higher at $.7030 a pound.