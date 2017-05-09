Dow Aims For First 3-day Rise In 51 Trading Days

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday was trading slightly higher and aiming for its first three-day gain in 51 trading days, according to FactSet data. The Dow , which finished barely in positive territory on Monday, hasn't booked three consecutive sessions in the green since the period ended Feb. 27, when the blue-chip gauge went 12 consecutive days with a close in positive territory--its longest win streak since 1987. However, since that period, stocks have moved skittishly amid doubts about President Donald Trump's pro-market agenda. Upbeat corporate earnings and the easing of geopolitical tensions, following the French election over the weekend has provided some support for stocks to rise, but U.S. equity gains so far have been lackluster. That said, recent moves have been sufficient to nudge the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes to all-time highs. Meanwhile, a measure of fear on Wall Street, the CBOE Volatility Index , put in its lowest close since 1993 on Monday and is hovering around those lows in Tuesday trade.

