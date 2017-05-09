Chaos at Florida airport after Spirit flights canceled

Skirmishes involving irate passengers have broken out at a Florida airport following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tells ABC News deputies were called out to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show the deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers.

CBS News reports nine flights were canceled.

The airline blames the Airline Pilots Association for the cancellations in a statement to CBS News. The low-cost carrier says it has filed a lawsuit against the pilots association over an "unlawful job action."

The association tells CBS that Spirit pilots aren't engaged in any job action with Spirit and that the airline's operations "have experienced significant problems over the past several days."