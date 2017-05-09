Allergan reports 1Q loss

Allergan PLC (AGN) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.57 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $7.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The Botox maker posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.53 billion.

Allergan expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.85 to $16.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.8 billion to $16 billion.

Allergan shares have climbed 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 7 percent. The stock has increased 20 percent in the last 12 months.

