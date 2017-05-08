Watch: Former Acting Attorney General Yates Testifies on Trump/Russia

Watch | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Marriott Shares Rise After Earnings Top Street View

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Marriott International Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the hotel operator's quarterly earnings topped Wall Street estimates. Marriott shares rose 4.7% to $100.85 after hours. The company reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $5.56 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 91 cents a share on revenue of $5.29 billion. For the second quarter, Marriott sees earnings of 99 cents to $1.03 a share, while analysts expect $1.02 a share.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.