The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending May 4, 2017:
Top Songs
1.I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieb., DJ Khaled
2.Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
3.HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
4.(tie) Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
4.(tie) That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
6.Believer, Imagine Dragons
7.Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
8. Issues, Julia Michaels
9.It Ain't Me, Kygo & Selena Gomez
10.Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
Top Albums
1.DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
2.Humanz, Gorillaz
3.Strength of a Woman, Mary J. Blige
4.Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. ., Various Artists
5.÷, Ed Sheeran
6.SHINE, Wale
7.Moana, Various Artists
8.God's Problem Child, Willie Nelson
9.Places, Lea Michele
10.24K Magic, Bruno Mars
