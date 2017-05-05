State Farm to close Tulsa operations center in 2019

Insurance company State Farm says it plans to close its Tulsa operations center in 2019.

The Tulsa World Reports that spokesman Justin Tomczak said Thursday that the company will be moving 530 Tulsa-area jobs out of state.

The Tulsa operations center has been open since 1989. It handles claims and underwriting functions.

The company says employees will have opportunities at other locations, but city officials hope the displaced skilled workers will stay in Tulsa.

Tulsa's unemployment rate has begun to decline following a statewide recession brought on by low energy prices.

State Farm is closing 11 operations centers across the country that will affect about 4,200 employees. The company says it is trying to be more efficient by concentrating employees in larger locations.

