Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for May rose 1.50 cents at 4.2750 a bushel; May corn was up 3.75 cents at 3.6175 a bushel; May oats was 4.75 cents higher at $2.54 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 2.25 cent at $9.63 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down 3 cents at $1.2830 a pound; May feeder cattle lost 4.50 cents at $1.4377 a pound; while May lean hogs were .40 cent higher at $.6940 a pound.