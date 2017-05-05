Grain higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for May delivery was 2 cents higher at $4.28 a bushel; May corn was up 3.20 cents at $3.6120 a bushel; July oats was down .20 cent at $2.4360 a bushel while May soybeans gained 4.20 cents to $9.6940 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.68 cents lower at $1.2963 a pound; May feeder cattle was down 1.58 cents at $1.4670 pound; May lean hogs lost .25 cent to $.6925 a pound.