Zendesk Shares Fall As Wider-than-expected Loss Forecast

Zendesk Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise-software company forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the current quarter. Zendesk shares fell 7.7% to $27.40 after hours. The company forecast an adjusted loss of $5 million to $7 million on revenue of $98 million to $100 million for the second quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated a loss of $4.8 million on revenue of $99.8 million. For the first quarter, Zendesk reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of 5 cents a share on revenue of $93 million, while analysts had estimated a loss of 6 cents a share on revenue of $92.5 million.
