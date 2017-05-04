Wicked Weed beer sale marks flashpoint in brewery turf wars

The sale of North Carolina's beloved Wicked Weed beer to the company that makes Budweiser is coming at a cost for the Asheville craft brewer.

Continue Reading Below

Wicked Weed has lost its voting rights in a craft beer guild and was booted from collaborations with two independent breweries. A handful of stores and restaurants also say they will no longer sell the beer because it has been sold to the macro-brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev.

Walt Dickinson co-founded Wicked Weed in 2012. He says the deal will allow them to maintain a high degree of autonomy and that he plans to win back any upset customers.