Web.com posts 1Q net income of $6.5 million

Web.com Group Inc. (WEB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. The company did not provide information on adjusted earnings per share.

The online marketing services provider posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $186.8 million, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.7 million.

Web.com shares have decreased slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. They closed Thursday at $19.60, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

