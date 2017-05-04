Viacom tops Street 2Q forecasts

Viacom Inc. (VIAB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $121 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The owner of Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Pictures posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

Viacom shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen nearly 7 percent. The stock has declined slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

