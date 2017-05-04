The Latest: Knot experts removing riders on stuck coaster

The Latest on Oklahoma City firefighters removing riders from a stuck roller coaster (all times local):

1 p.m.

Riders who are stuck atop an Oklahoma City roller coaster are slowly being helped to a catwalk down from a peak on the ride.

Oklahoma City fire Lt. Ray Lujan says crews with expertise in knot-tying and working at heights and tough angles are helping to rescue the riders Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.

Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster.

___

12:30 p.m.

Firefighters are helping to remove riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one is hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday.

The cars are stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track. It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.

Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster. Firefighters are assisting others.