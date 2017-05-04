Kellogg tops 1Q profit forecasts

Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $262 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Kellogg expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.03 to $4.09 per share.

Kellogg shares have declined 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 7 percent. The stock has declined 10 percent in the last 12 months.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K

_____

Keywords: Kellogg, Earnings Report