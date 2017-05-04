Chesapeake beats Street 1Q forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $140 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.47 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Chesapeake shares have declined 21 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed roughly 7 percent. The stock has dropped 4.5 percent in the last 12 months.

