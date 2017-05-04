Callaway Shares Drive Higher As Earnings, Outlook Beat Street View

Callaway Golf Co. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the golf-equipment maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Callaway shares jumped 11% to $13.50 after hours. The company reported adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on revenue of $308.9 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $283.7 million. For the second quarter, Callaway forecast adjusted earnings of 28 cents to 31 cents a share on revenue of $290 million to $300 million. Analysts had estimated 16 cents a share on revenue of $266.1 million.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.