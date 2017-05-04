Beazer reports 2Q loss

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $425.5 million in the period.

Beazer shares have fallen nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

