Why FireEye, Inc. Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) were up 13.4% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after the cybersecurity solutions company announced better-than-expected first-quarter 2017 results.

So what

Quarterly revenue rose a modest 3.4% year over year, to $173.7 million, and translated to an adjusted net loss of $15.1 million, or $0.09 per share. Three months ago, FireEye told investors to expect lower first-quarter revenue of $160 million to $166 million and a wider adjusted net loss of $0.26 to $0.28.

IMAGE SOURCE: FIREEYE.

"We made continued progress on our path to profitability in the first quarter," added FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, "improving operational efficiency while managing transitions on multiple fronts. We met or exceeded our guidance ranges on all financial metrics, and achieved significant milestones on our product roadmap, including the general availability of the FireEye Helix platform and a new release of our next generation HX endpoint solution."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Now what

What's more, FireEye now expects full-year 2017 revenue of $724 million to $736 million and an adjusted net loss per share in the range of $0.26 to $0.36. For perspective, analysts' consensus estimates were predicting a full-year adjusted net loss of $0.48 per share and revenue of $723.2 million.

In the end, this was a straightforward quarterly beat followed by encouraging guidance from FireEye, and investors have every right to celebrate their company's progress today.

10 stocks we like better than FireEye

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FireEye wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2017



Steve Symington has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FireEye. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.