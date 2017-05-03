U.S. Treasury Says 'internal Review' Of Ultralong Bonds Underway

WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department said Wednesday it is conducting an "internal review" of the possibility of issuing ultralong bonds with maturities greater than 30-years. In a statement, the department said it was meeting with "a broad variety of market participants" to assess the costs and benefits of the bonds with 50-year and 100-year maturities. Following the review, Treasury said it will provide an update on the potential for ultra-long issuance, but did not provide a specific timetable. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said earlier this week that ultralong bonds "could absolutely make sense."
