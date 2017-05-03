The Latest: GOP heath care bill gains key support

The Latest on congressional action on the GOP health care bill and the $1.1 trillion government-wide spending bill (all times local):

11:22 a.m.

Two pivotal Republican lawmakers who had opposed GOP health care legislation are now prepared to support it after meeting with President Donald Trump.

Congressmen Fred Upton of Michigan and Billy Long of Missouri made their announcement to reporters at the White House after meeting with Trump Wednesday.

They said they will back the bill with inclusion of a new amendment Upton authored adding more money to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

Upton and Long both had announced their opposition earlier this week over the pre-existing conditions issue. Their defections dealt a major blow as House GOP leaders hunt for votes to salvage their top legislative priority.

Upton, a respected leader on health care issues, says he now believes the bill will be able to pass the House.

_____

10:52 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to assure conservatives on Wednesday that a massive government-wide spending bill is a win for President Donald Trump and Capitol Hill Republicans, citing "a really good down payment" on rebuilding the military and "the biggest increase in border security in a decade."

Ryan told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the most important win for Republicans was breaking loose from former President Barack Obama's edict that increases in defense spending be matched with equal hikes for nondefense programs.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon. It is a product of weeks of Capitol Hill negotiations in which top Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi successfully blocked Trump's most controversial proposals.

_____

4:19 a.m.

A government-wide spending bill that President Donald Trump seemed to criticize Tuesday morning but now calls "a clear win for the American people" is headed for a House vote.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon. It is a product of weeks of Capitol Hill negotiations in which top Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi successfully blocked Trump's most controversial proposals, including a down payment on oft-promised Trump's Mexico border wall, cuts to popular domestic programs, and new punishments for so-called sanctuary cities.

The White House instead boasted of $15 billion in emergency funding to jumpstart Trump's promise to rebuild the military and an extra $1.5 billion for border security.

Trump boasted that "this is what winning looks like."