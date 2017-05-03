Humana tops Street 1Q forecasts

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $7.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $13.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.61 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $11.10 per share.

Humana shares have climbed 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed almost 7 percent. The stock has risen 27 percent in the last 12 months.

