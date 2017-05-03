Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for May rose 1.50 cents at 4.43 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at 3.6625 a bushel; May oats was up 1 cents at $2.4625 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 7.50 cents at $9.6550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 3 cents at $1.3005 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 3.68 cents at $1.5330 a pound; while May lean hogs were 1 cent higher at $.6795 a pound.