AP Interview: Ag leader supports renegotiating trade pact

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, who last week helped persuade President Donald Trump not to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement, said Wednesday that the administration would renegotiate the pact with Canada and Mexico with a focus on what has worked and what hasn't.

Trump appeared to be on the brink of pulling out of the trade agreement last week after strongly criticizing it during the 2016 campaign as a job-killer. But Perdue was one of several top officials who helped convince him not to do so, pointing out its benefits to agriculture and the potentially disruptive effect of an abrupt withdrawal.

"I tried to demonstrate to him that in the agricultural market sometimes words like 'withdraw' or 'terminate' can have a major impact on markets," Perdue said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. "I think the president made a very wise decision for the benefit of many agricultural producers across the country."

Perdue was only in his second day in office when he found himself urgently arguing agriculture's case to the president. As Trump balances his strong dislike of trade agreements like NAFTA, which he called a "disaster" on the campaign trail, Perdue is prepared to continue that role.

Still, he's supportive of renegotiating the pact and says that while it has been good for Midwestern grain and dairy farmers, it hasn't been as beneficial for some other growers, including fruit and vegetable producers in South Florida.

"These things will be done individually, whether it's milk, whether it's with the Canadians and the Mexicans, whether it's fruit and vegetables, whether it's feed grains, whether it's oilseeds, cotton and the many products that we grow," Perdue said. "All those will be on the table as we come back and say what's working and what's not?"

As for his meeting with Trump, he says the president was "well aware" that he was elected with strong margins in rural America. That was something agricultural commodity groups desperately sought to remind the White House last week as Trump considered withdrawing from the pact, with the head of the National Corn Growers Association saying in a statement: "Mr. President, America's corn farmers helped elect you."

Despite his decision not to withdraw, Perdue says Trump is very serious about changes.

"I think we can come up with a better plan," Perdue said.