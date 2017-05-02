What Happened in the Stock Market Today

Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average(DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) indexes each finishing higher by less than 0.25%.

Today's stock market

Index Percentage Change Point Change Dow 0.17% 36.43 S&P 500 0.12% 2.84

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

Financial stocks led all sectors with the heaviest trading, and the popular Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLF) trailed the broader market with a 0.1% drop. Gold prices ticked up and helped theDirexion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X ETF (NYSEMKT: NUGT)rise 1%.

As for individual stocks, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Coach (NYSE: COH) attracted heavy investor interest following their respective quarterly earnings reports.

Advanced Micro Devices misses high expectations

Advanced Micro Devices stock plunged 24% after the chipmaker posted its fiscal first-quarter operating results. The headline numbers met expectations, with revenue rising to $984 million and non-GAAP loss improving to $0.04 per share compared to $0.12 per share a year ago. "We achieved 18 percent year-over-year revenue growth driven by strong demand for our high performance Ryzen CPUs as well as graphics processors," CEO Lisa Su said in a press release.

Looking deeper into the figures, gross profit margin rose 2 percentage points to 34% of sales thanks to help from the new tech released. On the other hand, research and development expenses surged higher and cash flow sank due to debt payments and increased inventory.

But what really had Wall Street analysts conflicted was the company's conservative guidance for upcoming quarters. AMD sees sales growth slowing to a 12% pace next quarter despite a range of new products on the market including fresh Ryzen processors and new high-end GPUs. For the full year, the company projected sales gains at roughly that same pace.Plus, profitability is only expected on a non-GAAP basis. Investors were expecting more from a stock that had risen over 240% in the year leading up to Tuesday's report.

Coach's rebound gains momentum

Coach shares jumped 11% following solid operating results out of the luxury apparel and accessory specialist. The company managed steady comparable-store sales gains of 3% despite a big increase in selling prices that happened as a result of management's decision to reduce Coach's exposure to department stores.

Thus, even though reported earnings declined, gross profitability jumped higher by 190 basis points to 70.9% of sales. Coach also cut expenses, which led to a 13% jump in operating income.

"Our solid performance this quarter was very much in line with our expectations and our strategic initiatives," CEO Victor Luis said in a press release. "[D]espite our deliberate pullback in theNorth Americawholesale channel and the impact of calendar shifts, we delivered earnings growth," he continued.

Luis and his team are gaining confidence in their turnaround plan and expect sales to rise in the low-single-digit range this year. Notably, that increase will come as operating margin improves to between 18.5% and 19% of sales -- up sharply from the prior year's 14.5% result.

Ultimately, these trends should produce double-digit growth in net income to over $500 million. That's far from the $1.03 billion the retailer was earning as recently as 2013, but it still marks a decent rebound from its annual profit low, set in 2015, of just $402 million.

