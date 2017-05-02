U.S. Stocks Open Higher; Nasdaq Sets Intraday High

The U.S. stock market opened slightly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite setting a fresh intraday high shortly after the opening bell. Gains were modest, however, as investors refrained from big bets ahead of earnings from Apple Inc. and the start of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting. Apple is scheduled to report earnings after the market close. The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2%, to 2,392. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 7 points, or 0.1%, to 6,102 at the open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began the session up 39 points, or 0.2%, at 20,953.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.